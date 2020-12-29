Crews battling house fire in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple crews are fighting a house fire in Madison County on Tuesday.
The house is located on Manor Drive, which is just off Lakeport Drive.
There is no word on a cause or if anyone was home at the time.
This is a developing story and will be updated when we know more.
