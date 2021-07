ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Crews are out in southern and western areas of Onondaga County cleaning up after flooding from the heavy rain.

A cleanup effort can be seen on Otisco Valley Road in Marietta, where crews are working to remove mud and debris.

Some roads in the county are closed for clean-up, so if you are driving in an area where flooding happened, drive with caution and leave yourself some extra time.