Crews fight building fire in Syracuse Wednesday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Several fire crews battled an early morning building fire in Syracuse Wednesday.

The call came in just after 4 a.m. The fire started on the first floor of a 4-story building located on the 1900 block of Park Street between Wolf Street and Exchange Street.

Nearly 50 firefighters responded. One was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

