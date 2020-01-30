Crews in the Town of Fleming respond to an early morning structure fire

FLEMING, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At least seven different departments responded to a structure fire in the town of Fleming early Thursday morning.

Cayuga County 911 told NewsChannel 9 that the fire started in a garage and then spread to a home on 2465 Dublin Rd., which is right off of Route 34. They say everyone did make it out of the home, but there’s no word yet on any injuries.

