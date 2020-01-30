Crews in the Town of Fleming respond to an early morning structure fire

FLEMING, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At least seven different departments responded to a structure fire in the town of Fleming early Thursday morning.
Cayuga County 911 told NewsChannel 9 that the fire started in a garage and then spread to a home on 2465 Dublin Rd., which is right off of Route 34. They say everyone did make it out of the home, but there’s no word yet on any injuries.
Stick with NewsChannel 9 throughout the day for updates.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Second open house regarding the safety of Onondaga Lake Parkway is Thursday afternoon
- Daily Pledge: Immaculate Conception School, 2nd Grade, Mr. Stone – January 30th
- Nelly performing at del Lago Thursday night
- Two lawmakers looking to lower New York State’s BAC limit for drinking and driving to 0.05
- Super Bowl visitors soak in Miami’s culture
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App