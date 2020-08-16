Crews on the scene after pickup truck appears to have collided with a home

MEMPHIS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Warners Fire Department and New York State Police are on the scene of a crash. It appears a white pick-up truck crashed into a porch.

Onondaga County 911 dispatchers say the call went out around 9 p.m. to Bennetts Corners Road at the cross-section of Church Street and Whiting Road.

It’s unclear what caused the collision and if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back with NewsChannel 9 for updates.