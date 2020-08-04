Crews quickly put out fire at Candlelight Lane Apartments

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fire crews responded to an apartment fire at Candlelight Lane Apartments Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in around 11:30 a.m. The Liverpool and Moyers Corners Fire Departments quickly brought the blaze under control.

Two people were in the apartment at the time of the fire. Both occupants got out. They were sent to the hospital for burns and smoke inhalation.

The quick response was due to fire crews already being in the area for a service call.

