LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fire crews responded to an apartment fire at Candlelight Lane Apartments Tuesday afternoon.
The call came in around 11:30 a.m. The Liverpool and Moyers Corners Fire Departments quickly brought the blaze under control.
Two people were in the apartment at the time of the fire. Both occupants got out. They were sent to the hospital for burns and smoke inhalation.
The quick response was due to fire crews already being in the area for a service call.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Photos: Beirut explosion
- WATCH: Rain continues to move through CNY from Tropical Storm Isaias this afternoon
- Crews quickly put out fire at Candlelight Lane Apartments
- Census ending data collection for 2020 count a month early
- New hair study reveals what people eat
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App