Crews respond to a house fire with ‘heavy smoke’ in DeWitt

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple fire agencies were battling a house fire in DeWitt on Friday night.

The call first went out around 9:30 p.m. along the 6800 block of East Taft Road. This is not far from the 481 overpass.

When first responders got to the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the house.

Crews had the fire knocked down in about 30 minutes.

Other departments were put on standby.

No word on a cause, but the investigation is just getting started.

