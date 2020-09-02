Crews quickly put out fire at Amazon warehouse in Clay

Posted: / Updated:

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Crews responded to a fire at the Amazon warehouse in Clay on Tuesday night.

Construction workers were still at the warehouse when they found the fire.

The fire was put out in about 10 minutes.

There are no reported injuries and it appears that the fire will not delay construction.

