Crews respond to fire in Eastwood neighborhood

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department responded to a fire at 506 Sunnycrest Road at 7:53 Thursday morning.

When the crew from Engine Co. 17 arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the 1 ½ story wood framed single-family home.

As additional resources arrived, crews began to search for the location of the fire and to search for potential victims in the intensely thick black smoke.

Engine 17 located a fire in the kitchen and began extinguishing it.

Engine 9 was able to locate an adult male in a bedroom and assisted him from the home. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

There were no working smoke detectors in the home.

The cause is under investigation.