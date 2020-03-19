Crews respond to hazmat situation in Cazenovia

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Everybody was ordered out of a Madison County manufacturer on Wednesday morning when a drum filled with hydrogen peroxide waters started to bulge.

Hazmat teams responded to the call at Knowles Manufacturing on Route 20, which also houses plastic drums of methanol.

The drum was de-pressurized and it took about an hour to get everything back to normal.

No one was injured.

