Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Crews respond to apartment fire off Brighton Avenue in Syracuse

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department says an apartment fire began in the bedroom before spreading to the rest of the home.

Crews were called to the Newbury Apartments on Newbury Hollow Lane, just off Brighton Avenue around 9:00 pm Thursday. No one was inside the apartment when the fire started, said District Chief Richard Buck.

The fire was put out in under ten minutes, but the apartment was heavily damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected