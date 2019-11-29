Crews respond to apartment fire off Brighton Avenue in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department says an apartment fire began in the bedroom before spreading to the rest of the home.

Crews were called to the Newbury Apartments on Newbury Hollow Lane, just off Brighton Avenue around 9:00 pm Thursday. No one was inside the apartment when the fire started, said District Chief Richard Buck.

The fire was put out in under ten minutes, but the apartment was heavily damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.