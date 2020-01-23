Crews rush to house fire in Baldwinsville

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fire crews, along with New York State Police, responded to a house fire in Baldwinsville early Thursday morning.

The calls first came in just after 5 a.m. Thursday for a kitchen fire at a home on the 7000 block of River Road, near Olive Drive and Doyle Road.

Crews on the scene said everyone got out of the home safely. There were no injuries.

The exact cause has yet to be determined. The investigation is ongoing.

