Crews rush to house fire on Syracuse’s northside

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Firefighters rushed to a house fire in Syracuse on Friday night.

The house is located on the 1400 block of Butternut Street, not far from Schiller Park. Crews were called to the scene around 9 p.m.

When they arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. There was also heavy smoke coming from the house.

According to Syracuse Fire Chief Michael Monds, there were three adults and there children in the home who all made it out safely.

Around 40 firefighters had to respond to the scene.

The cause is under investigation at this time.