State Police find missing person dead in Chenango River

Local News
(New York State Police)

UPDATE: Shortly after 8 p.m., the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team found the victim.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information will be released about the victim pending family notification.

VILLAGE OF SHERBURNE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Underwater Recovery team and divers are searching the Chenango River for a person who reportedly went underwater and never resurfaced.

New York State Police, the Village of Sherburne Police Department and Fire Department, the Chenango County Bureau of Fire and North Norwich Fire are at the Chenango River near State Route 80 and County Route 23 in the Village of Sherburne.

Details are limited at this time and more information will be released as it becomes available.

