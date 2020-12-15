Crews working on house fire in Town of Salina

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Crews are working to put out a house fire in the Town of Salina on Monday night.

Crews were called to a residence on Ruby Road around 8 p.m. on Monday.

According to the Liverpool Fire Department, no one was hurt and the American Red Cross will be helping the victims.

The house is in bad shape, the fire department said. No cause of fire has been released.

