TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Crews are working to put out a house fire in the Town of Salina on Monday night.
Crews were called to a residence on Ruby Road around 8 p.m. on Monday.
According to the Liverpool Fire Department, no one was hurt and the American Red Cross will be helping the victims.
The house is in bad shape, the fire department said. No cause of fire has been released.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Crews working on house fire in Town of Salina
- Ithaca construction worker falls five stories into dumpster and survives
- Cazenovia Central School District switching to online learning starting on Dec. 15
- WATCH: Brisk and turning colder with snow showers tonight then eyes turn to coast for midweek storm
- James J Phillips named ACC commissioner
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App