Crews working to repair water main break on West Genesee Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Department of Water is working to repair a water main break on the 600-block of West Genesee Street.

Water service is expected to be disrupted until about 3 p.m. Monday for residences and businesses on West Genesee Street from Wallace to North Geddes streets; Leavenworth Avenue from West Genesee Street to Park Avenue; and Van Rensselaer Street from West Genesee Street to Park Avenue.

The eastbound lane of West Genesee Street from Leavenworth Avenue to Plum Street will be closed to traffic and detour signs will be in place.

If you are in need of emergency water resources, call 211.