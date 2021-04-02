Crouse getting almost $2 million in federal aid for pandemic response

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Crouse Hospital in Syracuse is receiving close to $2 million in federal funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The COVID-19 pandemic increased costs and decreased revenues to hospitals nationwide as they dealt with everything from obtaining scarce supplies of protective equipment to the loss of revenue streams from elective surgeries and diagnostic tests.

“Hospitals like Crouse Health Hospital have made incredible sacrifices during the pandemic, putting public health above profit and working ceaselessly through multiple waves of COVID to help New York state beat back the virus and help us move towards the light at the end of this tunnel,” said Senator Charles Schumer. “We must not forget the heroism of all the healthcare workers at Crouse, who were there for Central New Yorkers in their darkest hour. I’m proud to deliver this funding that will help Crouse cover past and future costs as they work to see Syracuse through what is hopefully the last stretch of the pandemic.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “This critical investment will offset additional operating costs in order to meet the demand of the moment, and I will continue fighting for the resources needed to keep our communities safe.”

The news release from the senators announcing the funding said “Crouse Health Hospital played a critical role in executing New York State’s COVID-19 testing plan early in the pandemic and has provided resources and support including medical supply distribution, medical care for management control, and reduction of immediate threats to public health and safety.”