Crouse Health Clock Tower to be lit with Lights of Love Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Crouse Health Clock Tower will be shining bright Monday with about 3,000 Lights of Love.

Each individual light on the clock tower represents a gift, given in honor or in memory of someone, which will support the hospital’s ability to provide medical services to the community.

This year, the money from the campaign will be used to purchase the following:

A fetal monitor for laboring moms

An intra-aortic balloon pump for heart catheterizations

A portable ultrasound machine

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s ceremony will take place virtually via Zoom. Anyone who donated money to purchase a light for the clocktower will receive a Zoom link to participate in the ceremony.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., with the clock tower being lit at 5:30 p.m.