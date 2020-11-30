SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Crouse Health Clock Tower will be shining bright Monday with about 3,000 Lights of Love.
Each individual light on the clock tower represents a gift, given in honor or in memory of someone, which will support the hospital’s ability to provide medical services to the community.
This year, the money from the campaign will be used to purchase the following:
- A fetal monitor for laboring moms
- An intra-aortic balloon pump for heart catheterizations
- A portable ultrasound machine
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s ceremony will take place virtually via Zoom. Anyone who donated money to purchase a light for the clocktower will receive a Zoom link to participate in the ceremony.
The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., with the clock tower being lit at 5:30 p.m.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Crouse Health Clock Tower to be lit with Lights of Love Monday
- WATCH: Cool with clouds increasing tonight
- Roxboro Road Middle School to learn remotely Monday after staff member tests positive for COVID-19
- 2 schools in Liverpool Central School District switch to remote learning for Monday
- All Syracuse City schools, including Corcoran and Roberts to learn remotely this week
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App