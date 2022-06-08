(WSYR-TV) — Looking for a job in the medical field? Crouse Health is hosting two in-person job fairs for open positions over the next week.
The first is being held today, June 8, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pomeroy Treatment Center on Erie Boulevard. The event is focusing on careers in Addiction Treatment Services.
They are looking for:
- Counselors
- Therapists
- Treatment Aides
- Registered Nurses
- Nurse Practitioners
The second event is on Tuesday, June 14, from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Marley Education Center on Irving Avenue.
They are looking for:
- Registered Nurses
- Nursing Assistants
- Student Nurse Assistants
There is no registration required for the events and free parking is available for both. Sign-on bonuses will be available if hired as well.
To learn more about the RN On-Site Job Fair, visit crouse.org/careers/rn.