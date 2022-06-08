(WSYR-TV) — Looking for a job in the medical field? Crouse Health is hosting two in-person job fairs for open positions over the next week.

The first is being held today, June 8, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pomeroy Treatment Center on Erie Boulevard. The event is focusing on careers in Addiction Treatment Services.

They are looking for:

Counselors

Therapists

Treatment Aides

Registered Nurses

Nurse Practitioners

The second event is on Tuesday, June 14, from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Marley Education Center on Irving Avenue.

They are looking for:

Registered Nurses

Nursing Assistants

Student Nurse Assistants

There is no registration required for the events and free parking is available for both. Sign-on bonuses will be available if hired as well.

To learn more about the RN On-Site Job Fair, visit crouse.org/careers/rn.