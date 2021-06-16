Crouse Health opens new Treatment Center in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a year of construction, Crouse Health opened the Bill and Sandra Pomeroy Treatment Center in Syracuse.

The two-story, 42,000 square-foot facility is located at 2775 Erie Boulevard East, and replaced the 100-year-old former location of Crouse’s outpatient treatment services at 410 South Crouse Avenue.

New York State’s Department of Health and the Empire State Development Corporation awarded Crouse $17 million to fund the purchase of the land and construction. Local individuals and foundations have also made donation to assist Crouse.

Crouse Health Officials said the new location will allow Crouse to expand the integration of medical services, including primary care, with a holistic, uplifting healing environment that will lead to improved treatment and recovery outcomes for patients.

Crouse officials say Crouse has seen a significant increase in overall outpatient admissions over the past five years, driven largely by the increase in opiate use disorders; in 2020, this accounted for 53 percent of all Crouse ATS admissions.

The new facility design includes a recreation therapy courtyard, staff courtyard, expanded and separate men’s and women’s rehabilitation areas, medical suite, meditation room and staff multi-purpose rooms, all interactive and smartboard equipped.

The building also includes a Life Skills Lab used to teach meal preparation, laundry tasks, and employability skills to provide participants with the tools to navigate life in recovery.

A number of features in the new location evolved from a series of focus groups held with patients and staff members during the planning process, including the design of the courtyard and artwork for the public spaces.