Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Crouse Health resuming outpatient, elective surgeries on May 7

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Crouse Hospital _1956208969051357223

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Crouse Health announced on Monday that they will be resuming outpatient, elective surgeries and procedures on May 7.

This follows the criteria set by an executive order that was issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Crouse had temporarily stopped the surgeries on March 17, which was several days before the state called for the cancellations.

The state is now allowing hospitals in Onondaga County to resume outpatient, elective surgeries. Physician offices will be contacting those patients whose procedures or surgeries were postponed due to the virus.

The state lifted restrictions due to the low COVID=19 transmission rate within Onondaga County. As people resume activities, Crouse will remain prepared at all times in the event of increased COVID-19 activity in the community and surrounding area… As we resume this service for our patients, we are doing our part to reassure the community. With the enhanced infection control prevention and patient safety protocols put in place over the last two months, Crouse continues to provide the same high-quality, compassionate care we have been known for since 1887.

Dr. Kronenberg

The precautions that have been put in place at Crouse to keep people safe include:

  • Temperature checks at entry points of all Crouse locations
  • Health screening questions at entry points
  • Mandatory wearing of a surgical mask
  • Restricted visitation per the NYS Department of Health guidelines
  • Practicing social distancing
  • Increased use of TeleHealth
  • Deep cleaning and disinfection in all clinical areas

Patients who had cancelled procedures are being contacted to reschedule, according to Tom Hartzheim, the chief of surgery for Crouse.

Patients scheduled for the procedures are required to be tested for COVID-19 three days prior and will be encouraged to limit contact with others.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected