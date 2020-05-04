Crouse Health resuming outpatient, elective surgeries on May 7

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Crouse Health announced on Monday that they will be resuming outpatient, elective surgeries and procedures on May 7.

This follows the criteria set by an executive order that was issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Crouse had temporarily stopped the surgeries on March 17, which was several days before the state called for the cancellations.

The state is now allowing hospitals in Onondaga County to resume outpatient, elective surgeries. Physician offices will be contacting those patients whose procedures or surgeries were postponed due to the virus.

The state lifted restrictions due to the low COVID=19 transmission rate within Onondaga County. As people resume activities, Crouse will remain prepared at all times in the event of increased COVID-19 activity in the community and surrounding area… As we resume this service for our patients, we are doing our part to reassure the community. With the enhanced infection control prevention and patient safety protocols put in place over the last two months, Crouse continues to provide the same high-quality, compassionate care we have been known for since 1887. Dr. Kronenberg

The precautions that have been put in place at Crouse to keep people safe include:

Temperature checks at entry points of all Crouse locations

Health screening questions at entry points

Mandatory wearing of a surgical mask

Restricted visitation per the NYS Department of Health guidelines

Practicing social distancing

Increased use of TeleHealth

Deep cleaning and disinfection in all clinical areas

Patients who had cancelled procedures are being contacted to reschedule, according to Tom Hartzheim, the chief of surgery for Crouse.

Patients scheduled for the procedures are required to be tested for COVID-19 three days prior and will be encouraged to limit contact with others.