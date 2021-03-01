Crouse Hospital allowing some visitors once again for certain departments

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beginning Monday, March 1, Crouse Hospital will begin allowing visitors to several of its units.

Visitors can now visit the inpatient medical/surgical units, the ICU, and the maternity ward called 7 Irving. Visitation hours are from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Currently, there are no changes to the visitation policy at the labor and delivery unit (8 Irving), NICU, Recovery Care Center (RCC), or the Emergency Department.

The hospital says safety precautions remain in effect, including the requirement that the visitor stay in the patient’s room, and once a visitor leaves the building, they cannot return.

There are additional details on Crouse’s visitor policies here.

Crouse and other area hospitals enacted restrictions for visitors when COVID cases spike in late December and threatened to overwhelm hospital facilities.