Crouse hosts nursing recruitment event at Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Crouse Health is looking to fill several open nursing positions across a variety of clinical areas, and on Saturday they held a nursing recruitment event.

Experienced RNs and graduate nurses were invited to Destiny USA on Saturday, March 7 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to conduct onsite interviews.

For a limited time, Crouse is offering a $7,500 sign-on bonus, to be paid within the first six months of employment.

“The ideal candidate is a nurse who’s dedicated to the profession and eager to join our team,” says Director of Human Resources John Bergemann.

If you missed the recruitment event, you can view and apply for jobs at Crouse Health here.

Becoming a nurse at Crouse Health comes with a comprehensive benefits package. This package includes a competitive pay scale; low-cost health and dental insurances; flexible scheduling; tuition reimbursement; loan forgiveness; and opportunities to enhance clinical growth and advancement.

