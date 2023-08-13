SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Today, August 13, the Rosamond Gifford Zoo held a special reunion for babies born between 2015 and 2020 who graduated from the NICU at Crouse Hospital.

This annual event gives families a chance to reunite with doctors, nurses and staff and to celebrate life.

Lily Barres, Nurse Manager at the Crouse Hospital NICU, expressed how much it means to her, and other hospital staff members, to see the patients they cared for again.

“We see these babies who without the services that we have at Crouse wouldn’t otherwise be able to make it in life. So we see these babies who are now children with their families happy healthy growing, and it just means the world,” Barres said.

Crouse Hospital’s NICU serves 14 counties in Upstate New York and provides care for more than 1000 infants each year.