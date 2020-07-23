Crowne Plaza hotel to help Syracuse University students who are returning for the fall semester

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the next few weeks, thousands of Syracuse University students will be back in town, and some may want to live by themselves because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s why the Crowne Plaza hotel in Syracuse is doing business in a new way after the hotel industry has taken a major hit throughout the pandemic.

Just last week, Crowne Plaza solidified its plan to come up with a housing solution that could help students and the business out.

“We saw the opportunity there and we want to make sure we support it. Some people want that single, private space for the whole semester, where others might just need to fill the requirement of the quarantine,” explained Kyle Hares, Crowne Plaza’s general manager.

Students have two options for an apartment, either a studio or a suite. But what makes the apartments different from a regular hotel room is the additional furniture for a living space.

Prices include:

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom studio: $950.00 per month

1 bedroom, 2 bathroom suite (includes living space): $1,100 per month

2 person, 2 bathroom suite: $1,200 total per month

Credit: Crowne Plaza

We’re making sure we balance that out with making them feel at home, making it feel like not as much as a hotel but not necessarily student housed dormitory-type feel. Kyle Hares, General Manager, Crowne Plaza

The advantage for students who chose to live in the hotel? Flexibility as everyone plans for the unexpected.

I think the option of being in this sort of off-campus entity would give them the option to actually stay here if they do go to online or if their professor does half online and half in person. It gives them a nice space here to do their studies. Kyle Hares, General Manager, Crowne Plaza

The Crowne Plaza wants everyone to know they’re still operating as a hotel and not becoming an apartment complex.

“It’s the hotel community trying to support with a discounted rate. As a business, yes, we have to operate for profit but we’re not looking to take advantage of this situation. We really just want to support the cause,” explained Hares.

The hotel said more than a few dozen students and parents have inquired about the offer.

You can find more information on the Crowne Plaza’s Facebook Marketplace page or Zillow.

