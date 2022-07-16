(WSYR-TV)– Madison County will be hosting the Tour De Clear Path bike ride on July 17. The event will begin at 8 a.m. and will consist of either a 50 mile route or a 25 mile route, dealers choice.

According to Clear Path For Vets website, the Tour De Clear Path is an event in which community members can help to raise money for Veterans.

The registration fee for the event is $75 regardless of the course chosen. All proceeds will go to service members, Veterans, and their families, to help their emotional or physical well-being.

The 50 mile route will take riders around Madison County, beginning at Madison County’s Clear Path for Veterans building located at 1223 Salt Springs Road in Chittenango. The course will take attendees from the home base, through the hills around Walkers Corners, along the country side just South of Oneida Lake. Riders will then reach the town of Sherril where they will loop back around. Making their way through downtown Oneida, through Canastota, ultimately ending their loop back at the Clear Path for Veterans building.

The 25 mile path, begin with the relatively same roads but veers off the path just after getting past the Thruway. Bikers will use Tag Rd. to loop around onto New Boston Rd. which will then lead them back to the Clear Path for Veterans building.

All guests will receive a swag bag at registration and lunch which is provided by Clear Path’s culinary team.

To register, visit the link attached, to learn more about the Clear Path for Veterans organization, click here.