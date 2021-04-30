Cruise ships can set sail in July, says CDC

(WSYR-TV)– Some good news for cruise fans. The CDC said cruise ships can set sail starting in July. The new guidelines will require 98 percent of the crew and 95 percent of passengers to be fully vaccinated. The cruise industry was shut down over a year ago when the pandemic hit. Now, bookings are soaring.

“Virtually every cruise line partner that we talk with is seeing exceptional bookings for 2022 and beyond. A lot of cruise lines have opened, booking farther in advance than ever before, and they’re seeing some really positive momentum there,” said Colleen McDaniel, Editor in Chief of Cruise Critic.

Virgin, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, and Norwegian have all said vaccinations will be required for all adult passengers and crew. But there might be some rough legal waters, as Florida’s governor had previously banned companies in Florida from requiring vaccines.

Cruise lines are hoping that policy changes because of the economic impact the cruise industry brings to Florida.