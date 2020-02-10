Cruise ship’s Coronavirus outbreak leaves Syracuse couple stuck

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thousands aboard the Diamond Princess cruise are being quarantined for 14 days off the coast of Japan in Yokohama.

Among those on board are Cheryl and Paul Molesky of Syracuse.

Their cruise around Asia started as beautifully as one would expect, but their vacation is far from what they had planned.

“Our 15-day cruise ended a little bit early when we had to go in to Yokohama and have health inspection through the Japanese Health Authority because of the Coronavirus,” said Cheryl and Paul.

On February 4, the turnaround of Diamond Princess was delayed to allow Japan public health authorities the opportunity to review the health status of all guests and crew on board, according to Princess Cruises.

After the Japan Ministry of Health reviewed, the cruise line was forced to cancel Diamond Princess’s next two voyages, one of which, Cheryl and Paul were going to set sail on.

Princess Cruises confirmed there are 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew members aboard. The inspection confirming a total of 135 positive cases of the coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise.

Using YouTube, the couple is keeping their family, friends and community informed with the extraordinary circumstance they’re in.

“We’re gonna be stuck here for a while so we thought we’d document some of our journey and just let you know how things are going,” Cheryl and Paul said in one of the videos. “We’re having a little bit of fun doing this and keeps us busy.”

It’s not the vacation they planned for, but it’s a trip Cheryl and Paul will never forget.

NewsChannel 9 is in contact with family members and we hope to hear more on how Cheryl and Paul are doing.

For more local news, follow Adrienne Smith on Twitter @AdrienneSmithTV