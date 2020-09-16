Cruisin’ to the Drive-In taking place on Sept. 25 at Finger Lakes Drive-In

(Courtesy of Hospice of Central New York & of the Finger Lakes)

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hospice of Central New York & of the Finger Lakes is hosting a drive-in event at the Finger Lakes Drive-In on Friday, Sept. 25.

Their annual September Song Gala that usually takes place has been changed into the Cruisin’ to the Drive-In event that will take place on Sept. 25 in Auburn.

The gates will open at 6 p.m. and the feature film, Grease, will start at 7:30 p.m.

The event will include raffles, food, drinks, giveaways, 50s music and classic cars.

The entry fee is $100 per carload. Each entry includes one fleece blanket per person, dinner and refreshments at the concession and 25 raffle tickets per vehicle.

There can be a maximum of four people to a car.

To follow social distancing guidelines, they have planned the following:

Only one entrance and exit through concession lines. Guests are required to wear masks upon entrance and remain six feet apart.

When entering, you will be given a Raffle form that will include basket descriptions and images for you to complete by entering your raffle ticket number for desired baskets.

If you choose to be outside of your vehicle during the event, you must stay within your parking spot, keep six feet from other guests and wear a mask.

Tickets must be purchased in advance due to limited space.

Event proceeds will go toward patients and families Hospice serves in Cayuga County, Onondaga County, Oswego County and Madison County.

To learn more about the event, click here or call 315-634-1100.