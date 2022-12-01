DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Good news for all those sweet tooths out there, the long awaited Crumbl Cookie in the Marshalls Plaza has officially opened!

After the company underwent several delays with the official opening, the doors opened at 8 a.m. today, the building will remain open until 10 p.m. tonight.

What is Crumbl Cookies?

Crumbl Cookies is a company made by cousins, Jason McGowan (CEO) & Sawyer Hemsley (COO), who were looking to make what they deemed ‘the perfect cookie’.

According to the business’s website, the first shop opened up in Logan, Utah in 2017.

Since the beginning of the cousin’s journey, they wanted to create an establishment that would allow the guests to experience the full process of how the cookies are made, including being mixed, balled, baked and dressed in real-time.

In the beginning, Crumbl only served fresh milk chocolate chip cookies for takeout and delivery, but other services slowly began being offered such as curbside pick-up, catering, nationwide shipping and more, their website explains.

What items do Crumbl Cookies serve?

Crumbl Cookie serves a variety of cookies including a weekly rotating menu with different items on each.

The flavors for this week include the following:

Milk Chocolate Chip: The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

A gingerbread cookie topped with smooth cream cheese frosting, then garnished with cookie crumbs and mini gingerbread man sprinkles.

A cakey lemon cookie rolled in crunchy sugar crystals and fluffy powdered sugar.

A chocolate cookie packed with Andes® Mint pieces and rolled in cookies & cream crumbs, then smothered in Andes® Mint buttercream frosting and dusted with cookies & cream bits.

A New England-inspired cookie topped with tasty vanilla pastry cream and a rich chocolate ganache.

An all-time favorite—a vanilla sugar cookie topped with a perfect pink swoop of real almond frosting.

What are the prices?

Box of 12: $25.99

Box of 6: $15.99

Box of 4: $11.49

Crumbl Cream: $10.79

Crumbl Water (16 oz): $2.99

2% milk (16 oz): $2.99

Chocolate Milk (16 oz): $2.99

What are the hours?

Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 8 a.m. – 12 a.m.