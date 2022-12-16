SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds, 4-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The Crunch win was highlighted by a franchise record as Daniel Walcott set a new mark for the most Crunch games played with 335. Syracuse now advances to 11-10-1-4 on the season while sweeping the two-game season series against the Thunderbirds.

Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt recorded the win stopping 17-of-19 shots. Vadim Zherenko turned aside 36-of-39 shots between the pipes for the Thunderbirds.

Syracuse was unable to convert on three power play opportunities, while Springfield went 1-for-5.

The Crunch were first on the board 7:10 into the second period. Shawn Element tipped a shot from Declan Carlile that was initially blocked, but he found his own rebound and shoveled the puck into the net.

The Thunderbirds quickly responded and proceeded to steal the lead with back-to-back goals. At 11:43, Jake Neighbours netted the equalizer when his right circle shot went five-hole. Just over two minutes later, Steven Santini put Springfield on top with a long wrist shot from the right point.

With two minutes remaining in the second period, Syracuse tied the game at 2-2. Felix Robert was down low to get a stick on Darren Raddysh’s shot from the blue line and redirect it past Zherenko.

The Crunch regained their lead halfway through the final frame off a wrist shot from Simon Ryfors before Gemel Smith added an empty-net goal in the final minutes to seal the Crunch win.

The Crunch host the Bridgeport Islanders tomorrow night.