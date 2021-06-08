Crunch home opener among six guaranteed home dates announced

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Come October 23, 2021, the Syracuse Crunch will have fans back at the Upstate Medical University Arena for the first time since February of 2020.

The 28th home opener is one of six guaranteed home games announced by the Syracuse Crunch Tuesday.

OCTOBER 23 👊



Our 2021-22 Home Opener is set. pic.twitter.com/nQjuam48ZG — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) June 8, 2021

Below is a complete list of the six guaranteed home dates:



Saturday, October 23

Friday, November 26

Saturday, January 29

Saturday, February 19

Saturday, March 12

Saturday, March 26

Opponents and start times will be announced when the AHL releases the full regular season schedule at a later date. Single game tickets will go on sale in September. Ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the office at 315-473-4444.