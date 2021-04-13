Crunch-Pens game set for May 12th cancelled

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Scheduling games during the pandemic has become a moving target for the American Hockey League this season. Its latest shift hit the Syracuse Crunch Tuesday.

The AHL announced the Syracuse vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton game for May 12th has been cancelled.

The cancelation is due to the addition of a game already played on March 19. We’re now back to an originally scheduled six-game season series. https://t.co/HbXc0Jhvvd — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) April 13, 2021

The decision comes in the wake of the two teams playing an added game last month. Syracuse and WBS played on March 19th because the two teams each had a game rescheduled against Utica due to COVID-19 issues.

Syracuse is 10-6-1-0 in 17 games played this season. They will return to action Wednesday night when they visit Utica.