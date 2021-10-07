CSEA responds to the proposed county budget

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The head of the biggest union of Onondaga County workers says he’s not happy with some of what’s in the proposed 2022 budget.

Dan Vadala, the president of CSEA 834 local, says the workers he represents and the community are suffering because of staffing issues. He says they’re hiring in almost every department. “It’s all across the board. It’s transportation that’s short-staffed, there’s four locations for transportation and they’re down five or six employees per location. Drainage and sanitation which is water and environmental protection, is down probably 50 employees.”

He says he’s not happy with the proposed $85 million aquarium. He says he’s not against the aquarium, he just thinks the focus needs to be done now. “Let’s back fill those positions back from where they were prior to the pandemic. You have money now, you have a surplus, and I think in order to serve our community better you have to hire staff to provide those services.”

The County Executive’s office says they’re aware of the vacancies and they’re actively trying to work to fill them. He says making the area more attractive, will help. “We pay for it by investing in Main Street and business corridors that produce sales tax and pay checks, we can not look at these things individually, they are absolutely linked.”

The county executive says they’re looking to hire 120 positions: https://employment.ongov.net/