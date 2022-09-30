ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and according to Onondaga County Health Department, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women. More significantly, one in eight women will get breast cancer at some point in their lives.

Onondaga County Cancer Services Program (CSP) encourages anyone who hasn’t received their mammogram or is due for one, to call their health care provider.

And if you don’t have health insurance, CSP can help!

CSP offers free breast cancer screenings to women ages 40 and over who do not have health insurance, or who have other barriers to getting a screening. CSP says if there are follow-up tests needed, they will provide those too.

The early stages of breast cancer may not show any symptoms. When they do, they might include the following:

A lump, thickening, or swelling in a part of the breast or underarm area

New pain in one area that does not go away

Nipple discharge other than breastmilk, including blood

Pulling in the nipple or other parts of the breast

Dimpling or puckering of the breast skin

Any change in the size or shape of the breast

Swelling, warmth, redness, or darkening of the breast skin

Itchy, scaly sore, or rash on the nipple or other parts of the breast

Onondaga County Health Department says whether you have health insurance or not, a mammogram can save your life.

Click here to see if you qualify for a free mammogram or call 315-435-3653.