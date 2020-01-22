CubeSmart Self Storage to take over old Sam’s Club building on Erie Boulevard: Your Stories

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Sam’s Club on Erie Boulevard, which has been closed for two years now, is still vacant.

Sara Anderson contacted the Your Stories team wanting to know what will be moving into the old Sam’s Club building.

The building on Erie Boulevard will become a CubeSmart Self Storage facility.

However, NewsChannel 9 does not know where the project stands or when it will be finished. Signs are up and there is work being done on the interior and exterior of the building. The city only knows that all permits have been issued, but they don’t know what the status inside is.

CubeSmart has not responded to NewsChannel 9, but we’ll keep trying.

Your Stories matter to NewsChannel 9. To submit a story idea or question, call (315) 446-9900, email YourStories@LocalSYR.com, post to social media with #YourStories, or use the submission form below.