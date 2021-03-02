Cuomo allegations prompt sexual harassment discussions

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The allegations against New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo have led to discussions about sexual harassment and counselors say bringing awareness to verbal sexual assault is crucial to putting a stop to it.

Oftentimes, victims feel uncomfortable coming forward because this type of conversation is usually something people haven’t had to face before. Private therapist Allison Clement says cases of sexual harassment can be hard to process for the victim, especially considering the stigma that comes with speaking out.

“People try to say well, I wouldn’t do that or I wouldn’t be like that or I wouldn’t act like that and so they blame the victim,” Clement said.

Clement also says the scrutiny that comes along with cases like this can make people feel ashamed and they can even doubt the validity of their feelings. She says if you find yourself feeling uncomfortable, you should talk with someone.