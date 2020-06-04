Cuomo allows drive-in or drive-thru graduation ceremonies

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During his daily briefing Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said he will allow drive-in or drive-thru graduation ceremonies.
Cuomo recognized it is a bizarre time and many want to give seniors the recognition they deserve but the issue is a public health issue and risk needs to be balanced with reward.
As the COVID-19 pandemic progresses, Cuomo said New York State will continue to evaluate the situation.
