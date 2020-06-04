Cuomo allows drive-in or drive-thru graduation ceremonies

FILE – In this May 17, 2018, file photo, new graduates line up before the start of the Bergen Community College commencement at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Americans who have spent time in foster care are far more likely than other adults to lack a college degree, health insurance and a stable health care provider, according to a new federal analysis released Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, that is unprecedented in its scope. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During his daily briefing Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said he will allow drive-in or drive-thru graduation ceremonies.

Cuomo recognized it is a bizarre time and many want to give seniors the recognition they deserve but the issue is a public health issue and risk needs to be balanced with reward.

As the COVID-19 pandemic progresses, Cuomo said New York State will continue to evaluate the situation.