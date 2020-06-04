Live Now
George Floyd memorial service in Minneapolis

Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Cuomo allows drive-in or drive-thru graduation ceremonies

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this May 17, 2018, file photo, new graduates line up before the start of the Bergen Community College commencement at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Americans who have spent time in foster care are far more likely than other adults to lack a college degree, health insurance and a stable health care provider, according to a new federal analysis released Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, that is unprecedented in its scope. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During his daily briefing Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said he will allow drive-in or drive-thru graduation ceremonies.

Cuomo recognized it is a bizarre time and many want to give seniors the recognition they deserve but the issue is a public health issue and risk needs to be balanced with reward.

As the COVID-19 pandemic progresses, Cuomo said New York State will continue to evaluate the situation.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected