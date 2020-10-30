Cuomo announces groundbreaking for resiliency projects at Port Authority of Oswego

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the start of construction for the East Operating Dock in the Port Authority of Oswego, in addition to key milestones of the Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, which successfully completed its first year helping municipalities, residents and businesses along the Lake Ontario shoreline.

“The REDI program exemplifies the importance of partnerships between state and local government. Through open dialogue and thoughtful planning, we are assisting shoreline communities in not only building back but building back better and stronger than ever before,” Governor Cuomo said. “These projects will safeguard economies, enhance public safety, protect public health and conserve the environment of affected shoreline communities for decades to come.”

“We are committed to investing in projects to increase resiliency and prevent flooding in our communities,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. “These projects at the Port Authority of Oswego and in the Town of Irondequoit will address damage due to flooding and weather events and help to build back better and stronger. Improved infrastructure is critical in helping to ensure our businesses and residents are safe and continue to strengthen the economy moving forward.”

The Port of Oswego project seeks to address high water damage to the north end of the Port Authority’s East Operating Dock, which is located directly on Lake Ontario and highly susceptible to wave action and flooding. During high water events, the existing stone retaining wall has failed to break waves, resulting in a breach of the wall and direct undercutting of the main dock.

Since the Governor’s creation of REDI in the Spring of 2019, all 133 awarded REDI projects are underway, including 113 projects in the design phase, twelve projects in the construction phase, and eight projects completed in its first year. In addition to the REDI projects, twenty Regional Dredging Projects were identified; one dredging project is currently underway, three are complete.

CENTRAL NEW YORK MILESTONES: