Cuomo announces executive order allowing some hospitals to resume elective surgeries

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State remains “On Pause” due to the coronavirus, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday some news about loosening restrictions on elective surgeries.

As a step forward, he announced a new executive order that will allow some hospitals to start conducting elective surgeries again.

“For areas that don’t have a fear of a COVID surge, we’re going to allow elective surgeries to begin,” he said.

For now, that includes some counties in Upstate New York. Last month, the Governor canceled all elective surgeries to increase hospital capacity. The cancellations led to furloughs for some healthcare workers.

“When you cancel elective surgeries, hospitals feel a financial pinch because that’s where they make their money is elective surgeries,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Governor put forward a 12-point plan for the phased regional re-opening that takes into account hospital capacity and the rate of transmission. He also announced a re-opening advisory board and regional control rooms.

“If the hospital system in an area exceeds 70 percent capacity, which means you only have 30 percent left, or the rate of transmission of the virus hits 1.1 those are danger signs,” he said Tuesday.

The first phase of the re-opening will include construction and manufacturing. The next will identify businesses that don’t attract masses of people, especially from outside a region.

As for whether or not some popular Upstate events will be held this summer he had this to say:

“State Fair in Syracuse, Saratoga Race Track, I don’t think we have time first of all, but today, I don’t think you can open those unless we do it statewide.”