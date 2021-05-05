Cuomo announces new plan to bring people back to ballparks, outdoor venues, and Broadway

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The governor announced on Wednesday a plan to help bring more people back to ballparks and other outdoor venues.

The state is partnering with the New York Yankees and the New York Mets. Anyone who has not been already vaccinated can get one at either stadium, and get a ticket to a game, too.

Beginning May 19, there will be updated guidance for stadiums in both professional and minor leagues, as well as outdoor arts venues.

For those who are already vaccinated, there’s normal seating with masks, and children under 16 can accompany. For unvaccinated people, seating will be at a six foot distance with masks and 33 percent capacity in these sections.

For those waiting to get back to the main stage, Broadway tickets will go back on sale on Thursday. Shows will resume September 14.