Cuomo: Bowling alleys can reopen Monday, protocols on gyms to come on Monday as well

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a telephone press conference with reporters on Friday that on Monday, bowling alleys would be allowed to open, and protocols for gyms opening would come on Monday as well.

Cuomo said that on Monday, bowling alleys would be able to open at a 50% capacity. Everyone must wear face coverings, and every other lane would be closed. Cuomo said that food and drinks could be consumed around the lanes, but bars would not be open for congregating and that those bowling must stay at their lanes and with their parties. The bowling alley must also have cleaning protocols in place.

On the heels of this announcement, Cuomo said that on Monday, protocols for gyms being able to open will be released.

In other good news, Cuomo said that low-risk indoor cultural activities, like museums, can open in New York City on August 24 at 25% maximum occupancy, as long as everyone is wearing face coverings, and there are pre-set staggered entry times.

Cuomo also commented on schools on Friday, where he said that while he said schools can open, it is up to districts to make parents and teachers feel safe with the plans that districts put into place. Cuomo reiterated that just because he said schools could open, it doesn’t mean they have to in regards to in-person learning. Cuomo also said that districts need to have open and candid conversations with parents and teachers about their plans.

When it comes to coronavirus in New York State, Thursday was the seventh day in a row that the state had a positive test rate of less than one percent. On Thursday, more than 85,000 tests were done, and only 727 of those tests were positive, making it an 0.85% positive infection rate.

“That is fantastic,” Cuomo said.