Cuomo: Central New York, 4 other regions cleared for Phase Two

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Central New York and four other regions in Upstate New York have been cleared to move into Phase Two of the restart of the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Friday afternoon during his daily briefing from Iona College, New Rochelle, NY.

The other regions getting the green light from the Governor are the Mohawk Valley, North Country, Finger Lakes and Southern Tier.

What does Phase Two mean?

According to the forward.ny.gov website,

Pursuant to the Governor’s Executive Orders, the following businesses remain closed:

Malls; specifically, any indoor common portions of retail shopping malls with 100,000 or more square feet of retail space available for lease; however, any stores located within shopping malls, which have their own external entrances open to the public, separate from the general mall entrance (e.g. strip malls), may open;

Dine-in and on-premise restaurant or bar service, excluding take-out or delivery for off-premise consumption;

Large gathering/event venues, including but not limited to establishments that host concerts, conferences, or other in-person performances or presentations in front of an in-person audience;

Gyms, fitness centers, and exercise classes, except for remote or streaming services;

Video lottery and casino gaming facilities;

Movie theaters, except drive-ins; and

Places of public amusement, whether indoors or outdoors, including but not limited to, locations with amusement rides, carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, aquariums, zoos, arcades, fairs, children’s play centers, funplexes, theme parks, bowling alleys, family and children’s attractions.