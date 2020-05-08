Cuomo defends handling of unemployment claims as the nation has its worst monthly job loss in history

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) The nation’s unemployment rate hit 14.7 % in April, the worst it has been since the Great Depression, as the nation shut down to battle the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The loss of 20.5 million jobs in April across all sectors of the economy was the most in American history.

See below how the latest numbers compare with two previous economic catastrophes.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo again defended the state’s handling of a tsunami of unemployment claims that overwhelmed the state labor department’s website and phone system.

NewsChannel 9 has heard from viewers since the end of March about the difficulty of applying for and receiving unemployment benefits.

Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to the Governor said that by comparison, New York paid out $2.1 billion dollars in benefits in all of 2019.

In the past seven weeks, DeRosa says the state paid out $6.8 billion in benefits to 1.6 million people.

DeRosa acknowledged those numbers mean nothing to someone who continues to wait for their benefits, and says the state is doing everything possible to streamline the system.

