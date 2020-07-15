Cuomo, DOT, Thruway Authority, and NYSP launch statewide crackdown on traffic violations in work zones

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—New York is launching “Operation Hardhat,” a statewide traffic enforcement initiative to increase safety for roadside workers by targeting reckless and distracted drivers.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the statewide crackdown on Tuesday as a partnership between the Department of Transportation, the Thruway Authority, and state police.

“New York’s highway workers and first responders put their personal safety on the line every day to help ensure our roads and bridges remain safe and in good repair,” Cuomo said. “We have zero tolerance for those who drive recklessly and endanger the lives of others.”

State troopers will go undercover on state highways as maintenance workers to identify drivers who ignore flaggers, speed, or do not move out of the right lane for vehicles in the shoulder. They’ll patrol active work zones on the Northway, the Thruway, and other highways throughout the summer.

During Operation Hardhat 2019, state police issued 1,048 tickets:

493 speed violations

92 cellphone violations

94 seatbelt and two child restraint violations

72 move over violations

Eight failures to obey a traffic control device

Ttwo failures to obey a flagger

Two DWIs

283 other violations

Remember that even under normal circumstances, traffic violations in construction, maintenance, and emergency work zones are subject to increased scrutiny. Fines are doubled for speeding, and two convictions may suspend a driver’s license.