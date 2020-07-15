ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—New York is launching “Operation Hardhat,” a statewide traffic enforcement initiative to increase safety for roadside workers by targeting reckless and distracted drivers.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the statewide crackdown on Tuesday as a partnership between the Department of Transportation, the Thruway Authority, and state police.
“New York’s highway workers and first responders put their personal safety on the line every day to help ensure our roads and bridges remain safe and in good repair,” Cuomo said. “We have zero tolerance for those who drive recklessly and endanger the lives of others.”
State troopers will go undercover on state highways as maintenance workers to identify drivers who ignore flaggers, speed, or do not move out of the right lane for vehicles in the shoulder. They’ll patrol active work zones on the Northway, the Thruway, and other highways throughout the summer.
During Operation Hardhat 2019, state police issued 1,048 tickets:
- 493 speed violations
- 92 cellphone violations
- 94 seatbelt and two child restraint violations
- 72 move over violations
- Eight failures to obey a traffic control device
- Ttwo failures to obey a flagger
- Two DWIs
- 283 other violations
Remember that even under normal circumstances, traffic violations in construction, maintenance, and emergency work zones are subject to increased scrutiny. Fines are doubled for speeding, and two convictions may suspend a driver’s license.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Cuomo, DOT, Thruway Authority, and NYSP launch statewide crackdown on traffic violations in work zones
- Historic run of 80+ degree high temperatures continues
- Eating Healthy This Summer
- Kindergarten Fun With Girl Scouts of NY Penn Pathways
- Auburn man charged with stabbing a 14-year-old over a dog
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App