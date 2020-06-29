Cuomo expected to give more guidance on indoor dining on Wednesday

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon doesn’t think New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo’s decision on indoor dining impacts Central New York, but we’re waiting for some clarification.

On Monday, the governor says indoor dining is a real issue that needs to be addressed, mostly in New York City where big crowds gather in small spaces.

New Jersey just postponed indoor dining, citing COVID-19 spikes in other spikes.