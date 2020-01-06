Live Now
High School Girls Hoops: Westhill vs. CBA
Cuomo has plans to boost recreation opportunities, tourism on Erie Canal

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo will give his 2020 State of the State Address on Wednesday, but we are learning more about his plans.

The governor wants to put a $300 million plan in place to re-imagine the iconic Erie Canal. The plan would create recreational activities on the canal to boost tourism, mitigate flooding and improve irrigation and recreational fishing. 

Canastota is one of the places mentioned in the governor’s proposal. He hopes to take an old industrial property along the old Erie Canal to create a new model for 21st century canal-side living.

