Cuomo reduces workforce, offers mortgage relief as pandemic continues

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued more regulations on Thursday as New Yorkers deal with the effects of the coronavirus.

The Governor said, that in order to flatten the curve, more density reduction is key so that the healthcare system is not overwhelmed.

Starting Thursday, no more than 25 percent of non-essential workers are allowed to work from the the office. Cuomo said the density reduction measure is a “data driven decision.”

“Look at the increase in the number of cases,” he said. “Look at the hospital capacity. And do adjust and do everything you can to slow the increase of the spread so that your hospital system can deal with the growth.”

The Governor’s daughter Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo joined him as he urged young people to stay home.

“These pictures of young people on beaches; these videos of young people saying ‘this is my spring break;’ you know, ‘I’m out to party;’ ‘this is my time to party,'” Cuomo said. “This is so unintelligent and reckless. I can’t even begin to express it.”

And in order to alleviate financial hardship, the state is also offering 90-day mortgage relief. Negative reporting to credit bureaus will not be allowed.

“If you are not working; if you’re working only part-time, we’re going to have the banks and financial institutions waive mortgage payments for 90 days,” he said.

When it comes to the need for more ventilators, the Governor was supportive of a federal action to order certain companies to produce those and protective equipment.