Cuomo: Saratoga Race Course unlikely to open in 2020

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In his daily briefing on Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo continued to cast doubt on the possibility of events like the New York State Fair taking place this year.

Another big event that draws people from all over is racing season at the Saratoga Race Track.

Racing season is set for July 16 and is supposed to go through September 7. But, like the fair and the Syracuse Nationals, Cuomo said it depends on where things stand in the state and region.

You will have people from the entire Northeast region driving to the Saratoga Race Track just because they want to get out of the house. You could say that’s great for the Saratoga Race Track, but density is not our friend, right? Gov. Andrew Cuomo

The governor added that events and venues like these would not be able to open until it is done statewide.