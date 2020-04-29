Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Cuomo: Saratoga Race Course unlikely to open in 2020

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In his daily briefing on Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo continued to cast doubt on the possibility of events like the New York State Fair taking place this year.

Another big event that draws people from all over is racing season at the Saratoga Race Track.

Racing season is set for July 16 and is supposed to go through September 7. But, like the fair and the Syracuse Nationals, Cuomo said it depends on where things stand in the state and region.

You will have people from the entire Northeast region driving to the Saratoga Race Track just because they want to get out of the house. You could say that’s great for the Saratoga Race Track, but density is not our friend, right?

Gov. Andrew Cuomo

The governor added that events and venues like these would not be able to open until it is done statewide.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected