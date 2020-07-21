Cuomo says Carrier Dome, other NY college venues will not have fans for games this fall

SYRACUSE, NY – SEPTEMBER 28: Aaron Hackett #89 (right) celebrates his touchdown reception with Taj Harris #80 of the Syracuse Orange during the first quarter against the Holy Cross Crusaders at the Carrier Dome on September 28, 2019 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If Syracuse University and the ACC plan to still play a fall sports season they’ll have games in front of no fans, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

In a conference call Tuesday morning, Cuomo was asked about the prospects of having fans attend college athletic events this fall, specifically inside the Carrier Dome.

Cuomo turned to Budget Director Robert Mujica, one of the Governor’s top advisors during the pandemic, for specific guidance on the question.

“We’re fanless right now, that would be a large public gathering and that is not authorized as of yet,” Mujica said.

Cuomo added, “Fanless, the game can go on, the game can be televised, but no fans.”

Right now the ACC is still planning a fall sports season including a full slate of games inside the Carrier Dome. The only home game canceled right now is the September 19 contest against the Colgate Red Raiders, which was supposed to open the newly renovated Carrier Dome.

The ACC has pushed back the start of the fall sports season to September 1.

Many New York college have either canceled their fall season, or had it canceled by their conference.

Here is the governor’s call from Tuesday morning. The portion of the call where NewsChannel 9’s Jeff Kulikowsky asks the question about fall collegiate sporting events takes place around the 22-minute mark.